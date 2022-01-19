Comparing Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) & TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TAAT Global Alternatives alerts:

70.3% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and Safeguard Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Global Alternatives -1,356.50% -195.44% -167.90% Safeguard Scientifics N/A 7.49% 6.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TAAT Global Alternatives and Safeguard Scientifics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 Safeguard Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safeguard Scientifics has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and Safeguard Scientifics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Global Alternatives $130,000.00 1,498.68 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Safeguard Scientifics N/A N/A -$37.62 million $1.35 5.05

TAAT Global Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Safeguard Scientifics.

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.