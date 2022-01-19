CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CompX International worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of CIX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758. CompX International has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

About CompX International

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

