Conceal Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,735.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Conceal has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $36,735.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,874.54 or 0.99895242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00087971 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021883 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.91 or 0.00305144 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.62 or 0.00407016 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00161947 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001686 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,346,558 coins and its circulating supply is 11,660,872 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

