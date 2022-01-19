Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 152,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,062,354 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $5.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNDT. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Get Conduent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -99.78 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Conduent by 26.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 701,935 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 243,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Conduent by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 473,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Conduent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 32,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.