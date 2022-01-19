CONMED (CNMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect CONMED to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNMD stock opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. CONMED has a 52-week low of $106.15 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $2,156,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,211 shares of company stock worth $11,862,421. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CONMED stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

