Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 163,506 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,506 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $59,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.34.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.86. The stock had a trading volume of 144,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,634,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average of $159.91. The company has a market cap of $346.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.