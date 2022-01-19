Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 164,020 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Restaurant Brands International worth $102,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,254,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,395,000 after buying an additional 154,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after buying an additional 351,277 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.22. 29,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.65.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

