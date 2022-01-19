Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,200 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for about 0.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.31% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $159,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSGX. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,563. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

