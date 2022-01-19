Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $108.82 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,161 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Accenture worth $108,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $4,446,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $11,803,727 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $5.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.51. 18,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,324. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.26. The firm has a market cap of $223.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

