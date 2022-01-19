Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $213.02 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753,364 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 1.1% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Nutrien worth $213,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

NTR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 76,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,913. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

