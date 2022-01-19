Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $62.07 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $9.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.78. 49,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,869. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $470.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.51. The stock has a market cap of $443.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.30.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.