Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $63.36 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,293 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $63,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $92.26. 53,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $2,331,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,845 shares of company stock worth $60,742,738 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

