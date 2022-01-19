Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $74.60 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,492 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Starbucks worth $74,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

SBUX stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.10. 77,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,833,918. The company has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

