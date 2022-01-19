Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,357 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $61,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $67.74. 87,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,247. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

