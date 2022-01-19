Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 966,280 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises about 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.40% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $237,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,313,000 after purchasing an additional 181,757 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,225,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $141,186,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPM stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. 55,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,720. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

