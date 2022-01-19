Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,638 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.7% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $139,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $25,463,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 539,215 shares of company stock worth $178,291,695. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.96. 227,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,489,049. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.72 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

