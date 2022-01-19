Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 153,750 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.30% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,463 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 43,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,595,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,853,000 after buying an additional 131,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer purchased 317,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $968,451.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $648.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

