ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0004

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $644,143.20 and approximately $1,382.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00013320 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00324214 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

