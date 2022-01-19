Contrasting AgeX Therapeutics (AGE) & The Competition

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE: AGE) is one of 921 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AgeX Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get AgeX Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics $1.87 million -$10.86 million -3.15 AgeX Therapeutics Competitors $1.74 billion $129.07 million 0.17

AgeX Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AgeX Therapeutics. AgeX Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AgeX Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A AgeX Therapeutics Competitors 5384 19646 42040 812 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 102.50%. Given AgeX Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AgeX Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics -1,441.00% N/A -294.27% AgeX Therapeutics Competitors -4,240.29% -124.21% -13.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics competitors beat AgeX Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgeX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.