Contrasting ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) & Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Ecopetrol 15.03% 8.55% 3.36%

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Ecopetrol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecopetrol 1 1 2 0 2.25

Ecopetrol has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Ecopetrol’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Ecopetrol $13.66 billion 2.23 $2.06 billion $1.47 10.09

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Risk and Volatility

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Transportation and Logistics segment comprises of pipelines and other transportation activities. The Refining and Petrochemicals segment involves in refining activities and its products include motor fuels, fuel oils, and petrochemicals. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

