Cook Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $5.60 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.39 or 0.07455711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,853.19 or 1.00355923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066993 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007599 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 820,799,067 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars.

