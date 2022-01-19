Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Price Target Increased to $0.22 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Cora Gold (LON:CORA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Fundamental Research from $0.18 to $0.22 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Expands Resource / Aiming to Commence Production in 2023” and dated January 12, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

CORA stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9 ($0.12). 112,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,430. Cora Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 20 ($0.27). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.96. The stock has a market cap of £26.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

