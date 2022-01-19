CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP) dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €11.27 ($12.81) and last traded at €11.47 ($13.03). Approximately 64,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.97 ($13.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.20 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86.

About CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP)

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

