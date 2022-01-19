Corning (GLW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. Corning has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

