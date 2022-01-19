Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.26. 1,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 91,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.19.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cosan S.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,377,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after buying an additional 1,207,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 1,352.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 777,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the third quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 75.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 40,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

