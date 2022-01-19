Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.26. 1,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 91,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.19.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,377,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after buying an additional 1,207,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 1,352.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 777,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the third quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 75.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 40,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.
Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
