Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $38.46 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.46 or 0.00091593 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 3% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion and $1.25 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,923.32 or 0.99833497 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00029650 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00054493 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.81 or 0.00618701 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

