Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.7% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $45,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

NASDAQ COST opened at $488.07 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

