CPChain Price Tops $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $988,616.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00021609 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.36 or 0.00306173 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008569 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002771 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.