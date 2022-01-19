CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NCYF)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:NCYF remained flat at $GBX 56.40 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 582,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,711. The stock has a market cap of £257.55 million and a PE ratio of 5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a one year low of GBX 44.30 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 58.20 ($0.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.38.

About CQS New City High Yield Fund

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

