CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NCYF)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:NCYF remained flat at $GBX 56.40 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 582,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,711. The stock has a market cap of £257.55 million and a PE ratio of 5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a one year low of GBX 44.30 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 58.20 ($0.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.38.
About CQS New City High Yield Fund
