Cqs Us LLC Buys 34,973 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Cqs Us LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC owned 0.05% of Ryanair worth $12,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,170,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,298,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,580,000 after buying an additional 87,015 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after buying an additional 296,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,662,000 after buying an additional 159,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock opened at $113.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.89. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

