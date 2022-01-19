Cqs Us LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Cqs Us LLC trimmed its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,826 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises 1.2% of Cqs Us LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cqs Us LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Discovery worth $20,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 40.0% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,538,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Discovery by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 27.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Discovery by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

