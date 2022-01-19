Cqs Us LLC Purchases New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cqs Us LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

