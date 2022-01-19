Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Down 25.1% in December

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,200 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 661,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.
In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CR traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.69. 190,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,274. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.62. Crane has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.
About Crane
Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.
