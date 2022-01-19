Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Down 25.1% in December

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,200 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 661,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,007,000 after acquiring an additional 99,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after buying an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Crane by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,789,000 after buying an additional 235,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crane by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,272,000 after buying an additional 115,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Crane by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after buying an additional 596,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

CR traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.69. 190,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,274. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.62. Crane has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

