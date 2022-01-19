Creative Planning Acquires 778 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $252.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.