Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $332.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.79. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.45.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

