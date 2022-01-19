Creative Planning Boosts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

