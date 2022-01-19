Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 667,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after buying an additional 26,195 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 388,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after buying an additional 174,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86.

