Creative Planning Buys 133,844 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,844 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 43,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 37,709 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 322,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 139,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

