Creative Planning Buys 18,350 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 218.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUSA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.