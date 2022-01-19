Creative Planning Buys 18,350 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 218.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUSA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.