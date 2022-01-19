Creative Planning Buys 20,668 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sirius XM by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 610,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 201,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sirius XM by 58.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

