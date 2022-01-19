Creative Planning Buys 7,678 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 5.22% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of XCEM stock opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99.

