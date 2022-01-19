Creative Planning Buys 818 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Creative Planning grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $159.05 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.87 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.