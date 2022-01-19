Creative Planning Buys 9,360 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,726,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,194,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,476 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 973,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 717,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 414,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 383,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21.

