Creative Planning Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,248 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after buying an additional 802,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after buying an additional 682,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 203.5% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 718,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,420,000 after purchasing an additional 481,945 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $136.43 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.64.

