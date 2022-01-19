Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Abiomed by 93.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Abiomed by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Abiomed by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 151,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $292.38 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.24, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

