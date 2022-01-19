Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after buying an additional 137,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.43.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.