Creative Planning Grows Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.50% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.