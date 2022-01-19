Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Creative Planning grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,087,000 after acquiring an additional 61,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,340,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

MAS stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,939 shares of company stock worth $7,834,920. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

