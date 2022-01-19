Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 108.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after buying an additional 2,271,417 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after buying an additional 1,930,803 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,809.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 1,013,467 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $129,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,490,000 after buying an additional 786,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $140.10 on Wednesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

