Creative Planning Has $2.67 Million Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,842,000. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 48,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PID opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

